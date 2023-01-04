Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Kevin Schade (right) has scored four goals in five appearances for Germany Under-21s

Brentford have signed Freiburg forward Kevin Schade on loan until the end of the season.

The Bees expect to make the deal permanent for a club-record undisclosed fee in the summer, with Schade set to sign a five-year contract.

The Germany Under-21 international can fill a variety of attacking roles and will provide support for Ivan Toney.

"I think Kevin is a typical Brentford signing," Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club's website. external-link

"He is a young, promising talent that we see a big potential in. We have been following him for a while and we think he will suit our style of play."

While the knee injury Toney sustained at West Ham on 30 December was deemed "not significant", the striker's short-term future remains uncertain as he has been charged by the FA with 262 breaches of betting rules.

Schade made his first-team debut for Freiburg in August 2021 and has scored four goals in 21 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

The 21-year-old was born to a German mother and Nigerian father and is eligible to represent both Germany and Nigeria at international level.

He has scored four goals in five appearances for Germany Under-21s.

Frank added: "He can play anywhere across our front three positions. He could play for us on either wing or as the central striker.

"He has great pace and is very promising in the way he runs behind defences."

Brentford are ninth in the Premier League table after beating Liverpool 3-1 at the Community Stadium on Monday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.