Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Morgan Rogers has spent time on loan at Lincoln and Bournemouth

Manchester City have loaned England Under-20 winger Morgan Rogers to Championship side Blackpool for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old is reunited with boss Michael Appleton, who he previously played for while on loan at Lincoln.

Rogers is yet to feature for City's first team but had senior experience at former club West Bromwich Albion and on loan at Lincoln and Bournemouth.

"The club has been interested in me for a while now," Rogers said.

"I really can't wait to get playing. I've worked with the gaffer previously and this move goes hand-in-hand.

"I'm a player who likes to get the crowd off their feet, I like to be free and expressive with the way that I play. I just want to show what I'm capable of now."

Rogers helped Lincoln to the League One play-off final during his time at Sincil Bank with Appleton, and played 17 games for Bournemouth last term as they were promoted to the Premier League.

Appleton added: "The quality that he's got will be there for everybody to see.

"He's got a physical presence, he scores goals and he gets assists. The fact he knows how I want to play and how I do things is a bonus."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.