Aaron Pressley joined Brentford after he was released by Aston Villa, and spent part of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon

Brentford have loaned striker Aaron Pressley to Accrington Stanley for the remainder of the season.

Pressley, the son of former Hearts defender Steven, has played three senior games for his parent club.

He is yet to figure at Premier League level but did play in the Championship, and scored four goals in 27 games for then-League One AFC Wimbledon last term.

"I've been chasing Aaron for a while," Stanley boss John Coleman said.

"He's now got League One experience, he's a strong lad and will be a focal point for us. We definitely need a striker and he will go straight into the squad for Saturday."

Pressley has recently returned to action with Brentford's B team, scoring three goals, after recovering from a long-term injury.

Bees B-team boss Neil McFarlane said: "It's fantastic for Aaron, who has come through a tough spell with his injury.

"He has come back fantastically well and has really contributed for us in recent weeks."

