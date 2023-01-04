Match ends, Salernitana 1, AC Milan 2.
Defending champions AC Milan resumed their Serie campaign with a 2-1 win at Salernitana to temporarily close the gap to leaders Napoli to five points.
After a seven-week break for the World Cup and the festive season, Milan strengthened their place in second before Napoli's match against Inter Milan later on Wednesday.
Portugal international Rafael Leao opened the scoring after 10 minutes after rounding Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
Sandro Tonali, who set up the opener, then drove home from inside the box to extend the lead with his second goal of the season.
Salernitana's Federico Bonazzoli capitalised on Lassana Coulibaly's deep cross for a consolation goal late on.
Tonali said: "We were almost perfect because we could have scored one or two more goals to win more comfortably.
"We're aware of the importance of what we did last season, we'll defend the title to the last bead of sweat we'll leave on the pitch."
Line-ups
Salernitana
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Ochoa
- 66LovatoSubstituted forDaniliucat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Radovanovic
- 17Fazio
- 6SambiaSubstituted forValenciaat 84'minutes
- 18CoulibalyBooked at 81mins
- 8BohinenSubstituted forKastanosat 84'minutes
- 10VilhenaSubstituted forBonazzoliat 63'minutes
- 3BradaricBooked at 76mins
- 99PiatekBooked at 73mins
- 29Dia
Substitutes
- 1Fiorillo
- 2Bronn
- 5Daniliuc
- 9Bonazzoli
- 11Botheim
- 14Valencia
- 20Kastanos
- 28Capezzi
- 35Motoc
- 39Iervolino
- 71De Matteis
- 98Pirola
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2CalabriaSubstituted forGabbiaat 72'minutes
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4Bennacer
- 8Tonali
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDestat 85'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 63'minutes
- 17Rafael Leão
- 9GiroudBooked at 53minsSubstituted forVranckxat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Adli
- 14Bakayoko
- 21Dest
- 22Lazetic
- 28Thiaw
- 32Pobega
- 40Vranckx
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- 92Nava
- 94Bozzolan
- Referee:
- Francesco Fourneau
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away10
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Salernitana 1, AC Milan 2.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Guillermo Ochoa.
Attempt saved. Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Ciprian Tatarusanu (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Grigoris Kastanos (Salernitana).
Corner, Salernitana. Conceded by Sandro Tonali.
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diego Valencia (Salernitana).
Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana).
Post update
Attempt saved. Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aster Vranckx with a cross.
Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana).
Theo Hernández (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Flavius Daniliuc (Salernitana).
Foul by Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan).
Post update
Federico Bonazzoli (Salernitana) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.