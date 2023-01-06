Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Crystal Palace defeated Southampton 1-0 in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on 29 October

Southampton need a performance to get their fans back on side after a poor run, says Saints boss Nathan Jones.

The Saints are bottom of the Premier League after six straight defeats and were jeered by their fans after Wednesday's loss to Nottingham Forest.

They travel to Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup, one of five all-Premier League ties this weekend.

"They'll [fans] need to see something they can get behind and that's what we have to do," said Jones.

Southampton, who reached the FA Cup final 20 years ago before losing to Arsenal at the Millennium Stadium, sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl in November and have lost all four league games under Jones.

"The fans won't forget about Wednesday's performance and the only thing that will get them to forget is results," added ex-Luton boss Jones.

"That's the big improvement, to change the momentum of the football club because with the greatest respect, they've been losing games for a long, long time.

"We've come into a tough, tough situation. But we have to change it and change it quicker than we are at the minute."

Crystal Palace, semi-finalists last season, are also looking to bounce back from defeat after being hammered 4-0 by Tottenham at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.

"It was a tough night," said Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who won the FA Cup five times as a player - four times with Arsenal and once with Manchester City.

Palace have progressed from five of their seven FA Cup ties against Southampton, most recently a 2-1 away win in January 2016 on their way to the final.

TEAM NEWS

Midfielder Will Hughes is set to make a rare start for Palace.

"He deserves a chance. He will be one of the players that can start the game," said Eagles boss Vieira on Friday.

Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap is a major doubt after suffering a knee injury against Forest.

Bella-Kotchap was due to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage and if ruled out would join Juan Larios, Alex McCarthy, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott on the sidelines.