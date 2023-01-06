Close menu
The FA Cup - Third Round
ReadingReading12:30WatfordWatford
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading v Watford

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Bouzanis
  • 27Mbengue
  • 6Dann
  • 24Sarr
  • 30Abrefa
  • 5McIntyre
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 12Baba
  • 15Azeez
  • 7Long
  • 9Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Carroll
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 22Loum
  • 32Abbey
  • 34Holzman
  • 36Craig
  • 40Scott
  • 46Senga-Ngoyi

Watford

Formation 3-4-3

  • 35Okoye
  • 32Pollock
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 3M Gaspar
  • 18Asprilla
  • 11Koné
  • 42Morris
  • 36Hungbo
  • 49Adu-Poku
  • 50Blake

Substitutes

  • 25Bacuna
  • 26Hamer
  • 51Amass
  • 53Grieves
  • 54Adeyemo
  • 57Andrews
  • 58Hunter
Referee:
Peter Bankes

Match report to follow.

