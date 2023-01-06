Reading v Watford

ReadingReading12:30WatfordWatford
Line-ups
Reading
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Bouzanis
- 27Mbengue
- 6Dann
- 24Sarr
- 30Abrefa
- 5McIntyre
- 4Hutchinson
- 12Baba
- 15Azeez
- 7Long
- 9Lucas João
Substitutes
- 1Lumley
- 2Carroll
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 22Loum
- 32Abbey
- 34Holzman
- 36Craig
- 40Scott
- 46Senga-Ngoyi
Watford
Formation 3-4-3
- 35Okoye
- 32Pollock
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 3M Gaspar
- 18Asprilla
- 11Koné
- 42Morris
- 36Hungbo
- 49Adu-Poku
- 50Blake
Substitutes
- 25Bacuna
- 26Hamer
- 51Amass
- 53Grieves
- 54Adeyemo
- 57Andrews
- 58Hunter
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
Match report to follow.
