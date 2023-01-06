Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Tottenham have won the FA Cup eight times, but not since 1991, and lost to Championship side Middlesbrough in the fifth round last season

The FA Cup is an important target for Tottenham and their players have spoken of the need to win a trophy, said assistant boss Cristian Stellini.

Spurs play managerless League One side Portsmouth at home on Saturday in the third round (kick-off 12:30 GMT).

Tottenham have not won a trophy since the League Cup in 2008.

"We respect this cup and we've spoken about winning a trophy so this is an important time to show our desire," said Stellini.

"The FA Cup is an important trophy to try to win. I know the desire of teams like Portsmouth and Morecambe last season and how important it is."

Stellini took the news conference on Friday in place of manager Antonio Conte following the death of former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli.

Conte played under the captaincy of Vialli at Juventus and the pair won the Champions League together in 1996.

Portsmouth are 12th in League One and earlier this week sacked head coach Danny Cowley and his assistant, brother Nicky Cowley, after a 3-1 loss to Charlton.

Interim head coach Simon Bassey said: "This is a good group of players in a difficult moment at this time.

"But we're going to go and hopefully give a really good account of ourselves and show there's some fight in us still."

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League and there are 51 places between the two sides, but Stellini said that showed the beauty of the competition.

"The FA Cup is a dream for us and for me," added the Italian.

"When I was playing I was not every time in the top league and my dream was to see the FA Cup, because that showed the possibility of a lower team to challenge and a win a top trophy - in Italy we don't have the chance to do that."

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma returns after suspension, but forwards Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur remain out injured.

However, Stellini was hopeful at least one of the trio could be in contention to play in the Premier League North London derby against Arsenal on 15 January.

With Richarlison and Kulusevski unavailable, Stellini said England captain Harry Kane could feature as the club only have three fit forwards.

For Portsmouth, midfielder Marlon Pack is suspended as he starts a two-game ban for his red card against Charlton on New Year's Day.