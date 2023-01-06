Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Gustavo Scarpa could make his first start for Nottingham Forest since his free transfer move from Palmeiras

FA Cup third round on the BBC Dates: 6-9 January. Coverage: Gillingham v Leicester City (12:30 GMT) and Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle United (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday, 7 January, and Manchester City v Chelsea (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday, 8 January.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is hopeful of completing more signings before their next Premier League match.

Forest have already signed 24 players this season and face Championship strugglers Blackpool away in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

Blackpool are 22nd in the second tier, but Cooper expects a tricky game.

"We go there with a real intention to do well and knowing it's going to be tough, as cup ties always are," said Cooper.

"They're competing well in the Championship. This time of year with pitches, the weather, it's as classic an FA Cup tie environment as you can get.

"We're a proud historic club in England and we need to represent the FA Cup well for what is stands for. We go there with real positivity."

Forest won 1-0 at Southampton on Wednesday for their first away Premier League win of the season, a result that lifted them to 15th in the table.

With the transfer window open, Cooper said he expected a busy month.

Asked if anything was likely before their league game against Leicester on 14 January, Cooper added: "Possibly, possibly not, we will see.

"I don't think we'll sign anyone before we play Blackpool, that's for sure. But I wouldn't say it's not possible.

"It's very possible that players could leave, likewise with incomings.

"But I've got to focus on getting the work right with the boys who are here and get ready for Blackpool."

The Seasiders are in the Championship relegation zone but have lost just once in their past five matches.

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has not taken training for the past two days because of a family matter, but is expected to be in the dugout on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi is a doubt after picking up a knock and being substituted during the win over Southampton.

Brazil international midfielder Gustavo Scarpa, who replaced Awoniyi at St Mary's, could make his first Forest start following his free transfer from Palmeiras.

Former Blackpool winger Josh Bowler rejoined the club on loan from Forest on Thursday, but will not be able to play against his parent club.

However, England Under-20 international forward Morgan Rogers will be able to play after joining Blackpool on loan from Manchester City on Wednesday.