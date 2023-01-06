Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brighton lost 4-3 on penalties to League One Charlton in the Carabao Cup fourth round, after drawing 0-0

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi admits the Carabao Cup defeat by Charlton is "in my head" as he aims to avoid an upset against Middlesbrough.

The Seagulls will hope to continue their good Premier League run in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough are also in impressive form, winning five of their six last Championship games.

"They are in a good place in the table," said De Zerbi.

"For sure it will be a very strong game and the Charlton experience is in my head. There is still this image and I hope we arrive with more grit to win the game.

"At Charlton we played well, but maybe there was something because we lost the game."

Boro are currently fifth in the Championship table after a run of four wins in five games since the World Cup break and while wanting to keep his side fresh for a promotion push, Carrick insists he will not put out a "weak team".

He said: "That's the decision we have to make. It's not a straightforward one. One school of thought is once you're on a good run you want to keep playing and keep rhythm and momentum.

"On the flip side, I value each player immensely and they've all played a big part. We'll balance it in some way. The squad is massive, we have a big month coming up and we'll need everyone at some stage.

"We want to win, that's why we're here. Whatever team we put out, I believe in all of the players, I believe in the whole squad."

Team news

Alexis Mac Allister could make his first Brighton start since winning the World Cup with Argentina last month.

The midfield came off the bench in the 4-1 win at Everton midweek but De Zerbi does not want to take any risks with the 24-year-old.

Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav are available again after injury, but there are still concerns over the fitness of Belgium forward Leandro Trossard. Centre-back Adam Webster remains out.

Middlesbrough defender Matt Clarke is back in training after following a back injury that has kept him out since October but is not yet ready for a first-team return.

Cameron Archer joined on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season on Friday, and his availability is unknown.