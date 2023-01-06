Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Brentford won 2-0 at West Ham in the Premier League on 30 December

Progressing in the FA Cup could be "really important" for Premier League strugglers West Ham, boss David Moyes has said in the build up to their third-round tie against Brentford.

The Hammers, who finished seventh last season, have struggled this campaign and sit 17th, just outside the relegation places on goal difference.

Last season they reached the Europa League semi-finals, round five of the FA Cup and League Cup quarter-finals.

"It's a good sign," said Moyes.

He added: "We had a great thrill this year about winning our games in Europe and topping the group as we did last year. Last season, we had a really good run in the League Cup, where we beat both Manchester City and Manchester United.

"It's really important to do it.

"I think ask the majority of the managers and their bread and butter is the Premier League. It's the most important thing.

"But winning a cup and getting a run for the supporters is equally as important. You're trying to give them good games and days they remember. And I'd love to be able to do that."

The Hammers picked up a point at Leeds in the Premier League on Wednesday, but their winless run is now six league games, and Moyes said his team have been "a little bit slack".

"That has disappointed me," said Moyes.

"There are bits of our play have been very good but we've not been able to convert [chances in front of goal]. Sometimes you need things to go your way, sometimes you need somebody to score a screamer, which changes things now and again.

"At the moment, we've conceded a couple of really sloppy goals from my point of view, which is not like us. I need to try and eradicate that at the moment as well."

Brentford have beaten Manchester City, West Ham and Liverpool - and drawn with Tottenham - in their last four Premier League matches.

Boss Thomas Frank called their League Cup exit to Gillingham "the biggest disappointment this season".

"I wanted to go on that Cup run," said Frank. "It's the same with the FA Cup, we want to play a strong team and see how far we can go."

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will be assessed after taking a heavy blow in the game at Leeds, while Kurt Zouma has returned to training, but is unlikely to feature in this game.