Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Cody Gakpo (centre) scored three goals as the Netherlands reached the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar

Cody Gakpo is set to make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves at Anfield.

The Netherlands forward joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the January transfer window in a deal worth 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m).

"First impressions of him are brilliant," said boss Jurgen Klopp.

"Somehow he will be involved, definitely. He is a joy to watch. He is natural in the offensive part of the game and knows where the goal is."

Captain Jordan Henderson is in contention to start for Liverpool, who won their eighth FA Cup last term.

The England midfielder was missing for their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford due to concussion although the Reds will be without defender Virgil van Dijk who is "out for more than a month" with a hamstring problem.

Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nathaniel Phillips are Klopp's other options in the centre-back position.

Nearly 6,000 Wolves are expected to travel to Merseyside and manager Julen Lopetegui may opt to hand Atletico Madrid loanee Matheus Cunha his first start for the Premier League strugglers.

The visitors will also need to check on the fitness of winger Daniel Podence, who was withdrawn at half time in their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa on Wednesday.

"I have to enjoy this environment tomorrow, but in the same way, we want to enjoy and win a good match," said Lopetegui.

"We are going to try to be ready to convince the players that despite all the difficulties that we have, we will be ready to be competitive tomorrow. We have a big vision for this cup.

"We are going to be ready to try and beat a fantastic team in Liverpool, one of the best teams in the world, who have an incredible squad and a fantastic coach, so it's going to be a good challenge for us."