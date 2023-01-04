Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Fiacre Kelleher is a former Republic of Ireland youth international and has had spells with Oxford United, Wrexham and Solihull Moors along with his time in the Football League

Colchester United have signed Irish defender Fiacre Kelleher on a two-and-a-half year deal from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee.

Kelleher, 26, began his career at Celtic and had spells in League Two with Macclesfield Town before joining the Bantams a year ago.

He is the U's third signing in the transfer window after the arrivals of Connor Wood and Arthur Read.

Kelleher is set for his debut at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

He joins with the club 21st in League Two, four points above the relegation zone.

