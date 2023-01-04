Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Lachlan Brook started his career with A-League side Adelaide United before moving to England and joining Brentford in October 2020

Crewe Alexandra have extended the loan of forward Lachlan Brook until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Australian initially arrived on a six-month deal from Premier League club Brentford at the start of the season.

He has made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Alex, scoring twice in 16 games in League Two, including one on his debut at Rochdale.

Brook is Crewe's first bit of business in the January transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.