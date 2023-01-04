Last updated on .From the section Wales

Kit Symons was appointed Fulham manager between his first two spells as Wales' assistant

Wales have parted ways with assistant manager Kit Symons following their disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign.

The 51-year-old, who won 36 caps for Wales, joined Robert Page's backroom staff ahead of the Euro 2020 campaign.

After qualifying for a first World Cup in 64 years, performances in Qatar saw Wales pick up just one point as they were knocked out at the group stage.

"I would like to thank Kit for his hard work and contribution to the national team," said Wales manager Page.

"As we look to reach more major tournaments, change is always important to continue that development in the squad.

"I would like to wish Kit the very best for the future."

Symons was in his third spell as Wales assistant, following two different periods under former manager Chris Coleman - who he still works with at Greek side Atromitos.

His first stint oversaw the majority of the qualification campaign which ended Wales' 58-year wait to compete in a major tournament as they reached Euro 2016.

Symons then spent a year as Fulham manager before rejoining Wales in August 2016 only to leave once again following Coleman's resignation in November 2017.

In May 2021, Symons joined Page's backroom staff for the delayed Euro 2020 campaign in which Wales progressed out of the group stage before a heavy defeat to Denmark in the last 16.

Wales subsequently reached back-to-back major tournaments with a first World Cup in 64 years, as Wales beat Austria and Ukraine in the play-offs to secure a place in Qatar.

Wales held Iran out for 98 minutes before conceding two late goals in their second World Cup group stage match

But despite Gareth Bale's penalty earning Wales a draw in their opening fixture against the United States of America, sobering defeats to Iran and England followed as Page's side crashed out with just one point.

The Wales boss was said to have the "complete confidence" of the Football Association of Wales following the campaign, having signed a new four-year contract just two months beforehand.

Page said after the tournament that he had "a bit of disappointment" but hoped to use that in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualification games.

Wales begin their qualification for Euro 2024 against World Cup semi-finalists Croatia on 25 March.

Wales and Croatia are joined in Group D by Turkey, Latvia and Armenia.