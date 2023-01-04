Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Matthew Pennington began his career at Everton before loan spells with Tranmere, Coventry, Walsall, Leeds, Ipswich and Hull

Shrewsbury Town say they will write to the Football Association and the body responsible for match officials about their "concerns" after a third red card was successfully overturned on appeal.

Matthew Pennington's dismissal in their New Year's Day defeat by Fleetwood is the latest to be rescinded.

It follows successful appeals against red cards given to Tom Flanagan and Luke Leahy earlier this season.

Defener Pennington is now free to face Sunderland in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The League One club said in a statement external-link they were "pleased" the "incorrect decisions have been rectified".

But the club added: "We are also firmly of the belief the dismissals have cost us a significant number of points which we won't be able to get back.

"The club will be writing to PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) and the Football Association with our concerns."

Defender Flanagan was sent off in the 57th minute against Accrington in August, which the Shrews lost to a 77th-minute winner.

Captain Leahy was given a straight red in the 1-0 defeat by Cheltenham on 29 December, with Shrewsbury already a goal down.

Pennington's dismissal came with the game goalless, with Fleetwood going on to win 3-0 to leave Shrewsbury 16th in the table.