Callum Wright's final appearance for Blackpool came as a late substitute against Sunderland on 1 January

League One leaders Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Callum Wright from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old featured 10 times for the Tangerines this season without scoring, having joined the Championship club from Leicester City in September.

A former England youth international, Wright has agreed a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Pilgrims.

He becomes the club's third signing of the January transfer window, after the arrivals of Ben Waine and Saxon Earley.

"Callum is someone that we wanted to add to the squad who has a huge potential to develop and improve our team," Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told the club website. external-link

"He will bring good energy and quality to our attacking positions."

