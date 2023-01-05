Close menu

Enzo Fernandez: Benfica boss criticises Chelsea pursuit of Argentina midfielder

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments25

Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Fernandez's first game for Benfica since returning to the club after the 2022 World Cup was a 3-0 defeat by Braga

Benfica manager Roger Schmidt has criticised Chelsea in their pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues are in talks about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner from the Portuguese club.

Fernandez, who joined Benfica from River Plate in August 2022, has a release clause of about £106m.

"What the club is doing who wants Enzo, it's disrespectful against all of us, against Benfica and I cannot accept what they are doing," said Schmidt.

"To make the player crazy, and then to pretend they can pay the clause and later they want negotiate I think is not what I understand about a good relationship between clubs who maybe want to discuss about the player."

Fernandez played 89 minutes for Benfica in a 3-0 defeat against SC Braga following his return to Portugal after playing a key part in helping Argentina win the World Cup.

"Enzo, we don't want to sell him, nobody wants to sell him at this club," said Schmidt. "Everybody knows he has a clause in his contract and, of course, if the player wants to leave and somebody comes and pays the clause we cannot work against that and so then maybe we will lose the player.

"There's a club who want our player, they know we don't want to sell the player, they tried to get the player on their side and they know that they only can get this player when they pay the clause so it's a very clear situation."

He added: "First of all Enzo is a very good boy and a fantastic football player. We like him a lot and, of course, we want that he stays at Benfica.

"Of course, the situation for him is not so easy because he played the World Cup, he became world champion, he got offers, and there's a lot of money on the table.

"In this situation as a young player you think about that, [it can] confuse you a little bit. I think that everybody can understand but, nevertheless, he's a very good boy.

"He was not there last week, he had no permission to go to Argentina. He missed the training so that is not acceptable [and] that's why it will have consequences."

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:55

    Most clubs tap players up.
    There is very little integrity left in our beautiful game ⚽️

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:55

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 15:52

    The players I would buy if I were CFC, Man Utd, Liverpool etc would be Mitrovic and Podense. Why do none of the big clubs go for Mitrovic?

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 15:51

    Can the BBC explain how Chelsea can spend all this money on transfers without facing sanctions? Chelsea spent £270m on players in the Summer window and are now looking at spending another £140m. MCFC were sanctioned by UEFA for much smaller transfer spends. I am sure I am not alone in wondering how Chelsea can do this

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 15:55

      NB22 replied:
      I think they had a transfer ban so this spending is a sort of catch-up which will be allowed.

  • Comment posted by U17881151, today at 15:50

    It's simple. We want to see the best players in the world all play in the Premier League.

    Mbappe needs to join soon too.

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 15:54

      wembley1977 replied:
      Yes and a squadron of flying Pigs will deliver the World Cup soon as well.

      Meanwhile on Planet Earth.....there are only 2 clubs that could possibly lure Mbappe away from PSG.

      Real Madrid or Barcelona,

      The English Penalty league despite the claims is a clear body swerve for the worlds top players (Messi, Mbappe et al).

      No wonder.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 15:50

    £106 million is a ridiculous amount to pay. But then this club has wasted tens of millions on Havertz, Werner and Lukaku.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:50

    THEY SHOULD LEAVE THIS FERNANDEZ AND BUY WAYNE SHAW (THE PIE EATING GOALIE)

  • Comment posted by Un1ted, today at 15:49

    not worth anywhere near 100 million in my opinion. Hes good, probably too good for chelsea but hes 70 mil max

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:49

    No they are merely chasing the money are Benfica - false anger.

  • Comment posted by Politically Incorrect, today at 15:48

    Chelsea fans claiming the club is anywhere near self-sufficient is laughable.

    I can be self-sufficient buying and selling property... If I'm given £2bn to start with.

    Well done in "winning" all those trophies since 2004, so richly deserved

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 15:47

    Fernandez is too good for Chelsea or the EPL.

    Give it a month or 2 & one of the big boys will come calling - Real Madrid, PSG or Bayern is where you need to be at not the English Penalty League.

    • Reply posted by U17881151, today at 15:49

      U17881151 replied:
      Jealous. Much.

  • Comment posted by Rybo86, today at 15:45

    I'm beginning to wonder if anyone really cares whats right and wrong in football these days. A player wants to leave so they will do whatever they can to get the move, a club who wants a player will also do whatever they can to get the player too.

    The days of honesty and respect are becoming a thing of the past in football.

    • Reply posted by Cheers of a Clown, today at 15:55

      Cheers of a Clown replied:
      I don’t think they ever really existed.

  • Comment posted by RPev, today at 15:44

    Unusual from Chelsea to employ unethical tactics when trying to sign a player

  • Comment posted by xspy7yie, today at 15:44

    Chelsea almost seem less moral now than they were accused of when a certain Roman owned them.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 15:55

      Naz MCFC replied:
      When City spent money after our takeover we were lambasted by rival fans and were fined by UEFA, plus had to field a reduced squad in the CL so I don't get how Chelsea can spend much more than City ever did. have the rules changed?

  • Comment posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 15:43

    #FREEENZO

    ITS CLEAR HE WANTS TO JOIN THE BIGGEST CLUB IN LONDON

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 15:48

      wembley1977 replied:
      But only if Real, PSG or Bayern dont want him (unlikely tbh).

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 15:41

    Always have liked a tap up......Cashley!🤔

