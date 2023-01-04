Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0.
Edin Dzeko's thumping header helped Inter Milan edge past Napoli and hand the Serie A leaders their first league defeat of the season.
Dzeko met Federico Dimarco's cross to head Inter in front in the 56th minute.
Inter keeper Andre Onana denied Giacomo Raspadori late on as Napoli's 11-match winning run in Serie A came to an end.
Napoli would have gone eight points clear of second-placed AC Milan with a win, while Inter, eight points off the top, moved fourth with their victory.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Onana
- 37Skriniar
- 15Acerbi
- 95Bastoni
- 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 76'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 23BarellaBooked at 84mins
- 20Çalhanoglu
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forGagliardiniat 83'minutes
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 65'minutes
- 9DzekoBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
- 90LukakuSubstituted forLa Martínezat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 6de Vrij
- 8Gosens
- 10La Martínez
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 45Carboni
- 46Zanotti
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Meret
- 22Di LorenzoBooked at 85mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 88mins
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 76'minutes
- 68LobotkaSubstituted forSimeoneat 85'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRaspadoriat 65'minutes
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 65'minutes
- 9Osimhen
- 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Elmas
- 11Lozano
- 12Marfella
- 18Simeone
- 23Zerbin
- 30Sirigu
- 31Zedadka
- 55Østigård
- 59Zanoli
- 81Raspadori
- 91Ndombélé
- Referee:
- Simone Sozza
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0.
Post update
Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Napoli).
Post update
Attempt saved. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.
Post update
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Booking
Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).
Post update
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).
Booking
Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Stanislav Lobotka.
Booking
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.