Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1NapoliNapoli0

Inter Milan 1-0 Napoli: Inter end Serie A leaders' unbeaten start

European Football

Inter Milan players celebrate
Inter Milan are fourth in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli

Edin Dzeko's thumping header helped Inter Milan edge past Napoli and hand the Serie A leaders their first league defeat of the season.

Dzeko met Federico Dimarco's cross to head Inter in front in the 56th minute.

Inter keeper Andre Onana denied Giacomo Raspadori late on as Napoli's 11-match winning run in Serie A came to an end.

Napoli would have gone eight points clear of second-placed AC Milan with a win, while Inter, eight points off the top, moved fourth with their victory.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 37Skriniar
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95Bastoni
  • 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 76'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 23BarellaBooked at 84mins
  • 20Çalhanoglu
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forGagliardiniat 83'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 65'minutes
  • 9DzekoBooked at 27minsSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
  • 90LukakuSubstituted forLa Martínezat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 2Dumfries
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 10La Martínez
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 45Carboni
  • 46Zanotti

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di LorenzoBooked at 85mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Kim Min-jaeBooked at 88mins
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo AnguissaSubstituted forNdombéléat 76'minutes
  • 68LobotkaSubstituted forSimeoneat 85'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forRaspadoriat 65'minutes
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forLozanoat 65'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 77KvaratskheliaSubstituted forElmasat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Elmas
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Marfella
  • 18Simeone
  • 23Zerbin
  • 30Sirigu
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Østigård
  • 59Zanoli
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé
Referee:
Simone Sozza

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Napoli 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Amir Rrahmani (Napoli).

  4. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match (Napoli).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathías Olivera.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.

  10. Booking

    Kim Min-Jae (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kim Min-Jae (Napoli).

  12. Post update

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Booking

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).

  16. Booking

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).

  18. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Giovanni Simeone replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  20. Booking

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 4th January 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli16132137132441
2AC Milan16113231161536
3Juventus1610422571834
4Inter Milan16110535221333
5Lazio1693427131430
6Roma169341914530
7Atalanta168442417728
8Udinese166732518725
9Torino166461718-122
10Fiorentina165561921-220
11Bologna165472026-619
12Lecce164661618-218
13Empoli164661320-718
14Salernitana164572026-617
15Monza165291723-617
16Sassuolo164481624-816
17Spezia163581628-1214
18Sampdoria162311828-209
19Cremonese160791127-167
20Hellas Verona1613121330-176
View full Italian Serie A table

