Inter Milan are fourth in Serie A, eight points behind leaders Napoli

Edin Dzeko's thumping header helped Inter Milan edge past Napoli and hand the Serie A leaders their first league defeat of the season.

Dzeko met Federico Dimarco's cross to head Inter in front in the 56th minute.

Inter keeper Andre Onana denied Giacomo Raspadori late on as Napoli's 11-match winning run in Serie A came to an end.

Napoli would have gone eight points clear of second-placed AC Milan with a win, while Inter, eight points off the top, moved fourth with their victory.