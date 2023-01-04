Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ansu Fati scored the winner in the 103rd minute for Barcelona

Barcelona survived a scare in the Copa del Rey as Ansu Fati scored in extra-time to secure victory against Spanish third-tier side Intercity.

Oriol Soldevila, released by Birmingham City last summer, threatened to upset the La Liga giants with a hat-trick.

He first cancelled out Ronald Araujo's early opener before equalising again after Ousmane Dembele restored Barcelona's lead.

Raphinha struck in the 77th minute but Soldevila scored again soon after.

That took the game to extra time, where Fati's deflected finish sent Barcelona into the last 16.

Oriol Soldevila was released by Barcelona before spending two years at Championship side Birmingham

"It was the magic of the cup," Araujo told Movistar.

"It will serve us to learn from, the cup is like this, we know that."