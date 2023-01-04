Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is on the radar of Danish side FC Midtjylland as the £6m-rated striker is reportedly seeking a move away from Scotland. (Scottish Sun external-link )

And Swiss starlet Ardon Jashari is aware of speculation linking him with a move to the Scottish champions as other big clubs start to show interest in the Luzern player. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Rangers manager Michael Beale insists injured defender John Souttar does not have a point to prove after a prolonged spell out injured. (The Herald external-link )

Hearts have made a bid to bring Australia's World Cup young talent Garang Kuol to Scotland. The 18-year-old has only recently signed for Newcastle United but is set to go out on loan. (Daily Record external-link )

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson insists he is happy at Bologna despite Juventus being touted as fans of the former Aberdeen midfielder. (Daily Record external-link )

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin thinks "one or two" need to be added to his current crop who are in a poor slump in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Record external-link )

Hearts could set to be boosted by the return of Stephen Kingsley, who has been missing in recent matches after a bout of concussion. (Edinburgh Evening News external-link )