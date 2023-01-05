Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jordan Nobbs won four FA Cups and five Continental Cups with Arsenal

England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has signed an 18-month deal with the option to extend for Women's Super League club Aston Villa.

The 30-year-old joins from Arsenal with whom she spent 12 years, winning 12 trophies including three WSL titles.

She scored 81 goals over 270 appearances for the London club.

"This is a big signing for us and Jordan is one of the country's most decorated footballers," Villa manager Carla Ward said.

"She's a winner and will bring a wealth of experience that her new teammates will thrive off."

Nobbs has 70 caps for England and has scored eight goals.

She was awarded FA Player of the Year in 2016 and the FA Players' Player of the Year in 2017.

Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar added: "Over the past 12 years, she has written her name into the Arsenal history books and forged a deep connection with our loyal supporters.

"We would like to wish Jordan health, happiness and success on and off the pitch in the future - she is a member of the Arsenal family for life."