Mitch Clark has featured in every League One game for Accrington Stanley so far this season

Accrington Stanley defender Mitch Clark will be out for between six to eight weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in their loss to Derby County.

The 23-year-old, who has made 31 appearances this season, came off in the 67th minute of Monday's game.

"Unfortunately we're now going to have to do without him," boss John Coleman told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It's not good news and I didn't expect good news to be honest. Mitch doesn't go off unless he can't carry on."

Clark has featured in every league game so far this season, with Stanley hovering above the relegation places in 20th position, level on points with 21st-placed Burton Albion and ahead of them on goal difference.

"His form has tapered off in the past couple of weeks to be honest. There's been a little bit of sickness as well," Coleman added.

"But when he's on song I think he's the best right-back in the league but unfortunately we're now going to have to do without him.

"We're going to have to look at all areas but the main focus is trying to get the team to perform on Saturday."