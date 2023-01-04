Oli Hawkins has scored 10 goals in 62 league appearances for Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town's Oli Hawkins still regards himself as one of League Two's most dangerous target men, but says he is relishing the trust placed in him as a defender at the Stags.

The 30-year-old joined Mansfield as a striker in 2021, but has largely played at centre-back under boss Nigel Clough.

But he remains an option up front, and took his tally to five goals this term with the winner at Hartlepool recently.

"I enjoy both and see myself as both," Hawkins told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"For this club, this manager and for this team I really do like playing at the back. In this league, a lot of games suit me at the back.

"I do feel that I'm one of the best defenders in the league and I do still feel like I'm one of the main threats as a target man.

"For this current time at Mansfield I see myself as little more of a centre-half just because it's where I have been playing most and where I feel trusted."

'Stags can have good second half of season'

At 6ft 6in (1.98m) tall, and with a history of covering in defence during his career, Hawkins was shuffled into the Stags backline when injuries left them short last season.

He has since gone on to establish himself as a mainstay at the back, holding his spot at centre-half in a side hit hard again by injuries.

"I'm just happy to do what I'm told to do and give it all I can," he said.

"If that's trying to keep a clean sheet or going up front to score a goal, then that's what I'm going to do.

"Nothing will beat the feeling of scoring a goal in football. But as a defender, keeping a clean sheet is just underneath scoring a goal."

One of Hawkins' five goals this season was the winner in their FA Cup win at Barrow. Another win against the Cumbrians in the league will ensure the Stags consolidate their place in the play-off spots.

The former Ipswich and Portsmouth forward is adamant Mansfield can improve on their inconsistent first half of the season to again feature among the promotion hopefuls.

"I think we will have a good second half to the season, we have the capability to do better," he said.

"We definitely have the right players and I'm sure the gaffer will add a couple new faces and they will help us as well.

"We went on that [14 league game] unbeaten run last season and we can 100% do that again."