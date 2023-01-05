Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Burton boss Dino Maamria says he wants Adrian Mariappa (left) to stay, while Sheffield United's William Osula is a player on his list of loan targets

Burton Albion have offered defender Adrian Mariappa a new contract and shown interest in Sheffield United striker William Osula.

Jamaica international and former Watford defender Mariappa, 36, is out of contract this week with his short-term deal running out.

Osula, 19, was recalled by the Blades from his loan at Derby.

"We tried to sign him in the summer. We'd love to have him," Burton boss Dino Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"He is one of a number of players that we are interest in. He is a good player.

"I'm sure when they called him back, Sheffield United must have something lined up already. But we not in control of that."

Osula scored five goals in 21 appearances for the Rams, but made just six starts for the League One club before his time at Pride Park was cut short.

Mariappa, meanwhile, is an experienced player that Maamria wants to keep after initially bringing the former Watford, Crystal Palace and Reading player in as a free agent on his return to the English game after a stint playing in Australia.

He has made 12 appearances for the Brewers since October.

"We have made an offer to try and keep him," Maamria said.

"I'd like to keep him, and we are in the process of trying to sort a deal."