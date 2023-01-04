Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

David Harrington was a key part of Cork's promotion back to the Premier, with 19 clean sheets

Fleetwood Town have signed goalkeeper David Harrington from League of Ireland club Cork City for an undisclosed fee.

Harrington, 22, helped Cork win promotion back to the Premier Division with the First Division title, keeping 19 clean sheets last term.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 keeper played all but three games before a shoulder injury ended his campaign.

He is the second League of Ireland player to join the Cod Army, after Phoenix Patterson's arrival last month.

