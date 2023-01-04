Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Kenny Jackett (left) and Andy Hessenthaler (right) bring vast managerial experience to the MEMS Priestfield Stadium

League Two strugglers Gillingham have appointed Kenny Jackett as director of football and ex-player and manager Andy Hessenthaler as head of recruitment.

Jackett, 60, has managed Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves, Rotherham, Portsmouth and Leyton Orient, whom he left in February last year.

Hessenthaler, 57, quit his role as boss of National League South side Dover Athletic to return to Priestfield.

He made 365 appearances for the Gills and had three stints in the dugout.

Hessenthaler was player-manager of the Kent club from June 2000 to November 2004, returned as boss from May 2010 to May 2012 and had a spell in joint caretaker charge in 2014-15.

He guided Gillingham to the club's highest ever league finish, 11th in the second tier, in 2002-03.

A club statement said he and Jackett will "work closely with the board of directors, and manager Neil Harris".

The Gills are bottom of League Two and five points from safety, having won just two of 23 games this season.

American businessman Brad Galinson bought a majority stake in the club last month, taking over from long-serving owner Paul Scally.