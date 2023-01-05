Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

League One Oxford United lost 3-2 to Premier League side Newcastle United after extra time in their FA Cup fourth round replay in January 2020

It's one of the ties of the round.

Premier League leaders Arsenal arrive at the Kassam Stadium to complete a weekend of FA cup third round fixtures.

Oxford United have a pretty good cup pedigree, admittedly more famously so in the League Cup, but even in recent years they have produced notable shocks and proved themselves a serious nuisance to higher division sides in the FA Cup.

In January 2016 Oxford, who were in League Two at the time, dumped Premier League Swansea out in the third round as Kemar Roofe produced a stunning display and Oxford's much maligned three-sided stadium was really rocking.

A year later and Oxford, who had been promoted to League One, knocked-out Championship sides Rotherham and Newcastle United to progress to the fifth round.

In January 2020 they would clash again with The Magpies, who had returned to the Premier League, and under Karl Robinson forced a fourth road replay after a goalless draw at St James Park.

The following month at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford fought back from 2-0 down to force extra-time, only for an Allan Saint Maximin wonder goal to kill them off.

Although is was before the Saudi investment it was not a weak Newcastle side - in fact all three of their scorers in that replay featured in this week's game at the Emirates against Arsenal - and now it's the Gunners who travel to Oxford.

National exposure offers Oxford an opportunity

With the match on free-to-air TV this is a brilliant chance to again showcase what a good night out at Oxford United can look like.

To the supporters who have long since snapped up all the tickets, but also to the viewing public, particularly the potentially paying public watching from Oxfordshire armchairs.

And to the voters and the politicians who will debate whether the club should get a new stadium as 2023 goes on.

In the meantime the proceeds from this tie will help cover the rent at the Kassam Stadium where the lease from the eponymous landlord expires in three years' time.

Oxford dominate head-to-head

Whatever Arsenal do with their team selection - we're already told fit again Emile Smith-Rowe will feature - it is hard to make a case for a cup shock this time around.

Oxford's form is chequered to say the least and they find it difficult to keep clean sheets against League One opposition, let alone the best team in the country.

But Karl Robinson's Oxford have given Man City a tougher test than they might have anticipated in the League Cup in back to back seasons where Pep Guardiola's side won the competition.

Worth remembering, as a final thought, that in the only four previous meetings between Oxford United and Arsenal in the city of dreaming spires - one in the League Cup and three in the top flight - only one of the clubs ever tasted victory.

There were two draws and two wins …. for Oxford.

