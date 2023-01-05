Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Jordon Garrick played 14 league games for Swansea and was on loan at Plymouth Argyle last season

Forest Green Rovers have signed Swansea City forward Jordon Garrick for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old was recalled from a loan spell at Lincoln City to complete the move to the New Lawn.

Garrick, who scored once in 16 appearances for the Imps, has agreed an 18-month deal.

"He's an attacking player who can play anywhere across the front three," head coach Ian Burchnall told the Forest Green website.

"He adds pace and directness into the team. He came really well recommended from those at Swansea and he's had a couple of loans already, so we're pleased to get him in."

Forest Green are bottom of League One, nine places below Lincoln, but are at home to Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

"The way the head coach wanted to get the move done straight away showed how serious he is about me as a player," said Garrick.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.