York City's Supporters Trust has voted to accept owner Glen Henderson's offer to re-sell his shares to the group.

Henderson had tried to rescind the option to buy, but the Trust say that it was a legally-binding offer and there is no option to withdraw.

The Trust, who said they had lost confidence in the Hartlepool-born majority shareholder, must complete the deal by Tuesday, 4 April.

Under the terms of the deal, the Trust would match the sum initially paid.

In order to complete the deal to buy Henderson's shares back, the Trust requires external investment, and say that six interested parties have made an approach to invest.

"We are currently working with each of them to complete a robust process that will ultimately lead to a vote of our members at an SGM," the Trust said.

"We will issue a further statement next week to outline the process and associated timeline."