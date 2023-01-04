Close menu

Chelsea transfer news: Benoit Badiashile signs for Blues from Monaco

Benoit Badiashile and Lionel Messi
Badiashile played as a left-sided centre-back at Monaco

Chelsea have signed defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco on a seven-and-a-half-year contract.

Badiashile, 21, has spent five seasons in Ligue 1 and made 135 league appearances for Monaco.

The central defender, who made his senior debut for France in September against Austria, has joined Chelsea on a reported £35m deal.external-link

"I'm very happy to be here at Chelsea. I'm so excited to start playing for this club," said Badiashile.

"I can't wait to see the fans and start playing in the best league in the world."

The Frenchman has featured in the Champions League and Europa League for Monaco, making almost 150 appearances in all competitions.

"We're delighted to welcome Benoit to Chelsea," said Blues chairman Todd Boehly.

"He's an excellent young player who has quickly established a strong reputation for himself and has a huge amount of experience for his young age. We are sure he will form an important part of our team in the years ahead."

Graham Potter's side sit 10th in the Premier League, after earning a point against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The club are currently without defenders Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Ben Chilwell through injury.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 15:18

    I have nothing against the player but to give a contract until he is nearly 30 and untried in the more physical Premiership seems incredibly generous.

    • Reply posted by Winston K Stand, today at 15:22

      Winston K Stand replied:
      £35million

      Worth the gamble, and having him sign a 7 year deal is imo a smart move.

      Time will tell😉

  • Comment posted by Dangerous Dave, today at 14:59

    Why did they spend so much money on Forfana when they bring in another defender. They need a decent striker maybe.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:11

      BRIAN666 replied:
      What makes you Dangerous Dave? Your name remains of the great Dangerous Dai Llewellyn (of the Caerphilly Catapaults)!

  • Comment posted by SH, today at 15:26

    SEVEN and a HALF YEARS!! Feet up, relax, enjoy the London nightlife.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:29

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Maybe thats your attitude to life? I suspect this lad, who has 150 senior appearances and 2 French caps at 21...is a bit more driven to have got where he is?

  • Comment posted by marco33333, today at 15:03

    Seems a decent player, but seven and half years? Remember Winston Bogarde?!

    • Reply posted by joffey, today at 15:15

      joffey replied:
      Remember,premier titles ,champions of Europe and the world

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:00

    seven and a half years? That kid better be self motivated

    • Reply posted by Skelly, today at 15:08

      Skelly replied:
      Wonder if it's inflation linked - the way this decade is going 2030 seems a long way away!!

  • Comment posted by Colinowl, today at 15:16

    Out of interest and nothing to do with Chelsea - why do we get a Brendan Rodgers press conference about their game with Gillingham and yet don't hear anything from the Gillingham Manager (whose name escapes me tbh) but I thought he might have had something interesting to say

    • Reply posted by GT, today at 15:32

      GT replied:
      "whose name escapes me". EXACTLY!

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 15:30

    7 and a half years , not even buying a new kia do you get that long

  • Comment posted by leon_thepro, today at 15:14

    7 and a half years???? Why????

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:17

      Campachoochoo replied:
      Its an American strategy...you identify young talent and sign them on long term deals. It protects the investment and in the case of football, has the advantage of spreading ( or amortising ) the outlay over the contract length. For example, they have paid 35m but for FFP purposes it works out at less than 5m a year due to length of contract?

  • Comment posted by Morning Glory, today at 15:26

    Another bench warmer arrives at Chelsea

  • Comment posted by tronaldo, today at 15:05

    No strategy it seems other than to buy every player they can. The chelsea way I guess.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 15:12

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      You don't need to guess as a CFC support since 1951 the past 2 decades has driven clubs such as ours to such measures. But recent sanctioning thro RA ownership has caused desperation after being gazumped by the 2 Spanish giants last summer.

  • Comment posted by McBilty, today at 15:01

    Any excuse to show a photo of Messi

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 15:32

    We do have a lot of injured defenders but PLEASE BUY A PROVEN STRIKER!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Dedrokstar, today at 15:29

    2030 seems a bit over the top to me. But Chelsea have a record of signing high potential youngsters who become top Premiership stars. Salah, de Bruyne...... Eh no, let me check that and get back to you.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:31

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Kepa!?

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:24

    Not exactly the greatest vote of confidence in Koulibaly and Fofana. Given Chelsea still have, among others, Marcus Bettinelli, Baba Rahman and Timo Bakayoko still under contract you'd have thought they'd have learnt by now about giving out huge contracts for (relatively) unproven players. I'm surprised they haven't prioritised a forward given Aubameyang's struggles since joining.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 15:27

      Campachoochoo replied:
      They've just bought a forward and are also in the market for at least one more this window and possibly another in the summer? Now that Vivell is in as DOF, we can expect Boehly to ramp up the transfer activity with a few also leaving

  • Comment posted by Heathy94, today at 15:13

    Same old Chelsea, just chuck money at players when things don't go well, if you buy 10 players, 1 or 2 are bound to be good.

    • Reply posted by Pax, today at 15:17

      Pax replied:
      Are you really saying that! Firstly, ALL clubs are spending phenomenal amounts of money on players. As an example, Man Utd have spent OVER half a Billion on players in the last 6 years...! Do me a favour and come back with some proper feedback.

  • Comment posted by Pax, today at 15:09

    Love the jealous comments. Nobody who has commented knows ANYTHING about this guy and yet, they all comment as if they do. What if he becomes the next Thiago Silva? You would hear the teeth grinding all over the internet...but but but...

  • Comment posted by Howezatt, today at 15:16

    Poor mans Botman

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:05

    BRING BACK KHALID BOULAROUZ! THE DEFENDER WHO WORE THE NUMBER 9 WEIRDLY

    • Reply posted by IP Freely, today at 15:23

      IP Freely replied:
      Couldn't defend either.

      They quickly shipped Khalid to his Boolarooz.

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:04

    Do we think he'll still be there come 2030? I would guess yes

    • Reply posted by wokingfc28, today at 15:08

      wokingfc28 replied:
      Probably will be under contract and on loan at Barnsley for the season

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 15:12

    They should buy Wayne Shaw - the pie eating goalie. Reckon he'd save their confusion between Mendy and Kepa.

