Scott Lindsey: Swindon Town head coach departs to become Crawley manager

Scott Lindsey became Swindon Town's head coach last summer.
Swindon Town were the first league club Scott Lindsey had managed on a permanent basis

Scott Lindsey has left Swindon Town to take charge of Crawley Town - becoming their third permanent boss this season.

The 50-year-old former Robins assistant manager only took on the Swindon role six months ago, following the departure of Ben Garner to Charlton Athletic.

Promotion hopefuls Swindon are eighth in League Two and only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Crawley are in the same division and 21st in the league table, with one win from their last five games.

Their most recent manager Matthew Etherington left after just 32 days in the job, with Kevin Betsy and Lewis Young also leading the side this season.

Lindsey has been appointed on a two-and-a-half-year contract. Swindon assistant head coach Jamie Day has also left the club to follow Lindsey to the Red Devils.

"I'm really excited to be here. It has taken a while, but I am delighted to finally get the deal done and over the line. I am straight to work on the training ground tomorrow," Lindsey said.

"They are a great group of lads and I look forward to working with them.

"When Crawley put the approach in to Swindon, I was immediately excited and wanted to see what it was all about. It was clear to see the plan that Chris [Galley] and the owners have in place and how they want to move the club forward."

Lindsey was previously caretaker manager of Lincoln City in 2010 and coached Swindon's under-18s from 2014 to 2018.

He had a brief spell as the assistant manager at Forest Green Rovers before returning to Swindon in 2021 alongside Garner.

Swindon said first-team coach Gavin Gunning and goalkeeping coach Steve Mildenhall have been put in charge of the team on an interim basis while a permanent head coach is appointed.

"Our prime aim is now focused on bringing in a new had coach who shares the same drive, ambition, vision and values as we do in order to drive us forward, with promotion this season very much still our intended target," said Swindon owner Clem Morfuni.

  • Comment posted by stevestonesbiggestfan, today at 13:52

    A real win for STFC here, now time to get someone in who will play the football required to get out of league 2!

  • Comment posted by 5pmqwjqp, today at 13:48

    Great business Clem, losing dud managers and getting a compensation payment too! However, we need the right man this time and we need to keep him if he shapes up.

  • Comment posted by The Football Guru, today at 13:44

    Swindon Town are a league 1 club and Crawley Town are still a league 2 club so this appears an illogical and rare backwards managerial step I dunno maybe he lives in or near Crawley.

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 13:33

    Crawley has a football team?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 13:21

    The vast majority of Swindon fans are going to be celebrating this like a late Christmas present. Performances under Lindsey have been massively underwhelming, with little goalscoring threat and possession-based tactics with zero penetration. Few were excited when we was hired, most were calling for him to be sacked...and instead we get compensation. COYR!

  • Comment posted by illgetmecoat, today at 13:20

    Unbelievable that Crawley actually paid compensation for him. His tip, tap, pass it back football was boo frustrating and boring to watch.. Swindon are far better off without him and now have a real chance at promotion with the talent they have. Shackles off and look out league 2.. Crawley will be very lucky to stay up (in my opinion)

    • Reply posted by STFC69, today at 13:28

      STFC69 replied:
      Yep glad he’s gone negative sideways & backwards football most games we had one shot on target the dullest football we saw under him - good riddance

  • Comment posted by Barryn7, today at 13:19

    Why?

