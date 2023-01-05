Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Benik Afobe's final match of what was his third spell at Millwall came against Rotherham on 1 January

Benik Afobe has left Millwall after his contract with the Championship club was terminated by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old scored two goals in 19 appearances for the Lions this season after joining from Stoke City for an undisclosed fee in the summer.

He spent last season on loan at The Den, netting 13 times in 41 outings, and helping the club to a ninth-placed finish in the second tier.

The former Wolves striker also had a short-term stint with Millwall in 2013.