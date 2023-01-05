Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Chuba Akpom has been a regular for Boro this season, scoring 13 goals in 19 league games

Middlesbrough have exercised a 12-month contract extension option on striker Chuba Akpom, boss Michael Carrick has confirmed.

The 27-year-old joined the Teessiders from Greek side PAOK in September 2020 on a three-year deal, which will now run out in the summer of 2024.

Akpom was loaned back to PAOK last term but has been a regular for Boro under Carrick, with 13 goals in 20 games.

"He's our player and he's been terrific," Carrick said.

"Since I've come through the door he's been terrific, he's been getting the headlines for scoring goals but he's given us a lot more than that."

Meanwhile, Yacou Traore has also signed a first professional contract with Middlesbrough, although terms remain undisclosed.