Neil Warnock was involved in football from 1967 to 2021

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has been assured former Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is not being lined-up to succeed him.

Warnock, who led Cardiff to Premier League promotion in 2018 has been linked with a return to the club.

He said: "I've spoken to them [the owners] behind the scenes and it's 100% not true," Hudson said.

"I spoke to the chairman yesterday and was told there were rumours... 100% it's not Neil Warnock in that respect."

Warnock officially announced his retirement last April after a 42 year career and having managed at 16 clubs, where he gained a record eight Football League promotions.

The 74-year old was appointed Cardiff manager in October 2016 and transformed the Bluebirds from Championship strugglers to promotion winners, earning a season in the Premier League. He left the club in November 2019.

Rumours of a return have increased with Cardiff having gone seven games without a win under Hudson, who succeeded Steve Morison in September.

Cardiff are currently 20th in the Championship, two points away from the relegation zone and are under a transfer embargo due to their failure to pay the first instalment of the £15m transfer fee to French club Nantes for the purchase of Emiliano Sala.

Argentine striker Sala died in a plane crash over the English channel in January 2019 while travelling from France to join his new club.

Warnock was Cardiff boss when they signed Sala, but Hudson says speculation over his future has not been a distraction as he prepares for Sunday's third round FA Cup tie at home to Premier League club Leeds United.

"I know my job is to get results regardless of speculation of any situation when we are where we are," he said.

"My job is to concentrate on Leeds and then look forward to a big game against Wigan.

"I've been in football a long time. Speculation is speculation and it will not deter my focus from what the job is.

"That is something I will continue to do - and it was put to bed yesterday."

Hudson also revealed that striker Max Watters is set to join League One side Barnsley on loan for the rest of the season.