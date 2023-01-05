Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Max Watters' only goal for Cardiff came in a 3-2 defeat at Bristol City in January 2022

Barnsley have signed Cardiff City striker Max Watters on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Championship club from Crawley two years ago but has only scored once in 22 league games.

He was, however, more productive during a loan spell at League One club MK Dons last season, finding the net seven times in 14 appearances.

Barnsley are sixth in the third tier and are away to Derby County in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

"He is a hungry young player with experience across the EFL and we're looking forward to seeing him perform within [head coach] Michael Duff's system," said Tykes chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.

"It was important to strengthen the squad as soon as possible and we thank Cardiff City for working with us to get the move over the line."

Watters, whose most recent Cardiff appearance was as a substitute at Sunderland in November, is Barnsley's first signing of the transfer window.

