Morecambe

Dynel Simeu impressed with Tranmere enough to step up to League One with Morecambe

Southampton have recalled defender Dynel Simeu from Tranmere Rovers, to allow him to join Morecambe on loan until the end of the season.

Simeu, who joined Saints from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, played 17 games for League Two Rovers during the first part of the campaign.

The 20-year-old will step up a league with the Shrimps.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in League One for this football club," Simeu told the club website. external-link

"I've enjoyed two good loan spells in League Two where I learned a lot, and hope to bring this experience into my time here at Morecambe."

