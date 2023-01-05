Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bergsvand played for Norway at Euro 2022

Women's Super League side Brighton have signed Norway defender Guro Bergsvand from Brann.

The 28-year-old has signed a contract until June 2025 and the move is subject to international clearance.

Brighton are second-bottom in the WSL with just two wins from eight games and they have conceded 29 goals, which is the most this season.

"I am sure she will help us stabilise the defence," said Brighton head coach Jens Scheuer.

"She has a lot of experience domestically in Norway as well as with her national team so it's a really good signing for us.

"We are convinced by her quality, so I have no doubt that she won't need long to adapt to the league."