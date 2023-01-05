Manchester United v Everton

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side are looking for a seventh consecutive win in all competitions against Everton

Erik ten Hag says it is too early to think about silverware even if his Manchester United team are where "they want to be" as they host Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Friday.

United have won nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions, raising hopes they could deliver a first trophy since 2017.

However, the Dutchman says that is not his immediate priority.

"My main focus is to improve the team," said Ten Hag.

"We have many elements in our game we have to improve."

United's last two trophies came during Jose Mourinho's tenure as manager with the club lifting the EFL Cup and the Europa League during the 2016-17 campaign.

Since then the 20-time English champions have finished second in the Premier League twice, reached an FA Cup final and a further Europa League final without adding to their trophy collection.

Ten Hag was tasked with a major rebuilding job and to restore former glories when he arrived at the club last summer.

"We are where we want to be but still go from game to game, we play in many competitions, focus from game to game and don't think too far ahead," added the United manager.

"We push the players because good is not good enough, also in the organisation we have to push each other and when there are opportunities at the top you have to be ready for that."

Meanwhile, Everton manager Frank Lampard will be hoping for some welcome respite from their perilous Premier League situation when they travel to Old Trafford.

"The FA Cup is a competition of pride for Everton in its history and for me in my history," said Lampard, who won it four times as a player with Chelsea.

"I give it the same importance. It's a different competition but on the back of the feeling after Brighton [4-1 loss at home], whether it was three points or next round in the FA Cup on the cards, we have to approach it in exactly the same way."

TEAM NEWS

French forward Anthony Martial is available after coming off with a knock in United's 3-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Tuesday, while Brazil forward Anthony could be in contention to play after returning to training following an injury.

Midfielder Scott McTominay may also come into Ten Hag's side, however Donny van de Beek is out after sustaining a knee injury against the Cherries.

Anthony Gordon remains a doubt for Everton due to illness but Yerry Mina has recovered, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin must also be assessed after suffering with fatigue.

Blues full-back Nathan Patterson has also been ruled out for six weeks with a knee injury but midfielder Amadou Onana is available after serving a one-match suspension during Tuesday's home defeat by Brighton.