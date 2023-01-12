TEAM NEWS
Aston Villa are awaiting the necessary paperwork for new signing Alex Moreno to be involved against Leeds.
John McGinn remains out with a hamstring injury, Leander Dendoncker is suspended and Matty Cash is a fitness doubt.
Leeds forward Crysencio Summerville has been ruled out for up to a month with an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's FA Cup draw at Cardiff.
Patrick Bamford returns to the squad after recovering from groin surgery.
Max Wober, a recent signing from RB Salzburg, is hoping to make his first Leeds start after coming on as a substitute against Cardiff.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
Aston Villa had an absolute shocker against Stevenage in the FA Cup. I know Unai Emery made lots of changes but that defeat really takes the shine off what had been a decent start for him as manager.
Leeds were lucky not to go the same way thanks to a late fightback against Cardiff, and Jesse Marsch was very critical of his players afterwards.
Both teams will be looking for a reaction and I am very tempted to go with a draw. I am going to say Villa will edge it, though, because I am still not sure Leeds can hurt teams no matter how hard they try.
Prediction: 2-1
Sutton's full predictions v singer-songwriter Gaz Coombes
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Aston Villa are unbeaten in the four most recent Premier League meetings, keeping three clean sheets (W2, D2).
- However, Leeds have taken 11 points from their past six Premier League away games against Villa, with their only defeat during that run coming in February 2004.
Aston Villa
- Villa are winless in three competitive home fixtures since a 3-1 Premier League victory versus Manchester United in Unai Emery's first match in charge.
- A win or draw on Friday would ensure they surpass last season's tally of 22 points at the halfway stage.
- Aston Villa have scored 13 goals in seven league games since Steven Gerrard was sacked as head coach, having only managed seven goals in 11 top-flight fixtures under him this season.
- There have been 13 goals scored in the opening 15 minutes of Villa's Premier League matches this season, the most involving any side.
- Danny Ings has scored five goals in his last seven league appearances, as many as he had in his previous 32 outings.
- Ollie Watkins has failed to score in all 11 career league appearances versus Leeds.
- Emery's Villarreal side defeated Jesse Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg 4-1 on aggregate in the 2020-21 Europa League to reach the last 16 en route to winning the trophy.
Leeds United
- Leeds have the joint worst away record in the division this season, with five points from eight games. Their only win was 2-1 against Liverpool in October.
- They kept their first away clean sheet of the season last time out at Newcastle.
- Jesse Marsch's side are on a run of two wins in 16 matches in all competitions (D5, L9).
- Rodrigo has scored 40% of Leeds' Premier League goals so far this season, with only Erling Haaland (47%) and Harry Kane (41%) netting a higher share for their side.
