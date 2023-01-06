Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Ryan Bennett made 46 league appearances for Swansea before leaving the Welsh club

Cambridge United have signed experienced former Swansea and Wolves defender Ryan Bennett on a contract until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old joins as a free agent having been released by the Swans in September.

He has spent much of his career playing in the Premier League and Championship with former clubs Wolves and Norwich.

Bennett said he was "grateful for the opportunity" to resume his career with the U's.

"It's down to me to work hard and to get into the team. Hopefully we can push on this second half of the season and see where it takes us," Bennett told the club website. external-link

Bennett's move to the Abbey Stadium sees him drop back to play League One football, a division he last played in more than a decade ago with Peterborough.

