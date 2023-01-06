Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins and Ben Doherty at the Brandywell on Friday afternoon

Ben Doherty has returned to Derry City from Larne on a three-year deal while Joe Thomson and Micheal Glynn have moved in the opposite direction.

Doherty spent three years with the Candystripes before the midfielder joined Coleraine in early 2019.

The 25-year-old signed for Larne in 2021 and is now leaving Inver Park for his hometown club.

Scottish midfielder Thomson spent two years at the Brandywell while full-back Glynn has been on loan with Glenavon.

Doherty made 59 appearances for the Candystripes and also spent a period on loan with Glenavon before his switch to Coleraine.

He impressed at the Showgrounds with 37 goals in 86 games while he has netted four times for Premiership pacesetters Larne this season.

Joe Thomson started his career with Celtic and played for Dunfermline Athletic before signing for Derry

"When your hometown club comes calling it's difficult to ignore - if it was anyone else it probably wouldn't have happened," said Doherty.

"When I knew there was interest it was something that excited me as it's part of my career I want to revisit.

"I feel I have a point to prove to myself so I'm looking forward to it and I'm delighted to be back."

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins said he was "delighted" to bring Doherty back to the Premier Division side.

He added: "If you look at Ben's development year on year and how much he's improved - he's a credit to himself and he's turned himself into a more complete player.

"I'm really, really excited to work with him. Larne have got themselves two good players and we've got a player we really wanted."