Close menu

Jack Butland: Man Utd sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper on loan

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments112

Jack Butland
Jack Butland made 87 Premier League appearances during his time at Birmingham City, Stoke and Crystal Palace

Manchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan for the remainder of the season.

United manager Erik ten Hag needs a number two to David de Gea after Newcastle United cut Martin Dubravka's loan period short.

Butland, who has nine England caps, has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but is yet to play this season.

"This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent," said Butland, 29.

Tom Heaton, who has three England caps and joined from Aston Villa in 2021, is also part of the goalkeeping set-up at Old Trafford.

Butland added: "I've played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

"There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

United are fourth in the Premier League with Palace 12th.

Butland, who was played 87 games in the Premier League, was in Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

However, he has not been a Premier League regular since Stoke City were relegated in 2018 and has only made 10 league appearances for Palace.

United football director John Murtough added: "Jack is an excellent goalkeeper with great experience throughout his career. His mentality and personality will be a real asset to our superb group of goalkeepers and the whole squad."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

112 comments

  • Comment posted by calmdowncalmdown, today at 10:56

    More Liverpool fans on here than Utd fans. What a shock. It must take their tiny minds of how bad they are this season.

    • Reply posted by Samulam, today at 10:57

      Samulam replied:
      It's the same on Manchester City topics. You would think that they would want to keep a low profile this season.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 10:30

    There are worse number 2s out there i suppose. Welcome Jack.

    • Reply posted by Olly, today at 10:56

      Olly replied:
      I had a terrible one on Boxing Day

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 10:57

    Ah good another Man U story, keep it up BBC as it gives supporters of another team located on the M62 something else to moan about.

    A shrewd bit of business to strengthen the squad.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:00

      Brass Eye replied:
      In Ten Hag we trust

  • Comment posted by berty, today at 10:53

    absolutely no disrespect intended but it seems to be so lucrative to be an average or older english keeper these days. The big clubs love getting one for their homegrown numbers

    • Reply posted by mikeyuk77, today at 11:11

      mikeyuk77 replied:
      Absolutely, and with Palace signing Sam Johnstone in the summer they had two English keepers on the bench. I hope Butland gets a chance, but realistically he's Scott Carson 2.0 for the remainder of his career.

  • Comment posted by danielmanu96, today at 10:37

    Solid number #2 imo. Best of luck to Dubraka in his future, has a couple of starts at united and looked out of his depth. As a united fan im hoping we give De Gea a new contract and sign another #2 permanently (maybe Butland if things go well?). Henderson is too good to be a #2 so should leave for the good of his own career as De Gea has more to offer.... still only 32

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 10:53

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Now he can compare the Utd bench with the Palace bench and tell us which is more warmer at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 10:41

    Steady no.2 with Premier League experience. The quicker DDG'c contract is renewed the better. Best GK in the Prem. Distribution will improve under Ten Hag, but his most important ability, keeping the ball out of the net, remains top class.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 10:46

      finnharpsman replied:
      David is back on form after a couple of poor seasons.

  • Comment posted by MANU for my sins, today at 11:19

    We needed this, as we were short of a goalie. That's all their is to it. reports that de gea is on his way out are just nonsense. Butland was a standby at Palace, now he's a standby at a bigger club.

    • Reply posted by KINKLADZE, today at 11:27

      KINKLADZE replied:
      A stand by at a bigger club 😆😆 the arrogance ! If he was any good he would be playing week in week out , he has gone to Utd as a mercenary for the money , like they all do 🖕

  • Comment posted by DeepFriedCustard, today at 10:36

    Good to keep competition for the GK position healthy. Loan move makes sense given current contractual discussions as well. DDG has been very consistent this season so I see this sensible loan move as one that allows that to continue also.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 11:10

    You have to laugh at those complaining of a HYS they don’t agree with by ……. wait for it ….. commenting on the HYS they don’t agree with. 😂😂😂😂😂. Face it. Everyone wants to talk about United. 👍

    However. This deal seems logical given that Henderson is on loan. Heaton is decent but if De Gea gets injured United will need a goalie plus a decent back up. ETH knows what he is doing.

  • Comment posted by Matt316, today at 11:07

    So he's gone from being a bench warmer at Palace, to being a......bench warmer for Manchester United. If any Premier League side is struggling in this position, my services are available

  • Comment posted by Mikeybourne, today at 10:47

    Why did United bring in Tom Heaton then?

    • Reply posted by Citizen Nev, today at 10:53

      Citizen Nev replied:
      As 3rd choice

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 10:38

    Last of the big spenders eh

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 10:56

      Elvis replied:
      😄

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:00

    Somehow I doubt any other team signing a second- or third-choice goalkeeper on loan will be given a HYS.

    • Reply posted by spacedyemeerkat, today at 11:05

      spacedyemeerkat replied:
      And yet here you are literally feeding the fire that produces the flames, eh?

  • Comment posted by Walter Schreifels, today at 11:33

    'liverpool supporter right here'

    Polite question pal. Where do you live?

  • Comment posted by Walter Schreifels, today at 11:32

    Decent signing but not worth a HYS

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 11:20

    Makes sense as a deal, he'll be a capable pair of hands should DDG get injured - and only until the end of the season so that ETH can sort a longer term system that suits the team best in the summer window. To anyone complaining about this, it's a small and rather unimportant transfer in the grand scheme and y'all must be desperate for a moan.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 11:20

    It's worth pointing out that, when Newcastle loaned Butland to Man Utd, Newcastle expected to finish mid-table. Now they're fighting Man Utd for a Champions League place, they mysteriously recall Martin Dubravka.

    Isn't it obvious that they wanted to weaken Man Utd? Imagine if it was Man Utd recalling a player from Newcastle this January for this reason - HYS would be in meltdown.

  • Comment posted by BlueStig, today at 10:53

    2 hys's on a reserve keeper!

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 10:55

      Richard replied:
      Yet here you are reading and commenting on it!!!!

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:49

    If Man United lose De Gea for any considerable amount of time, they will regret this signing. Butland simply never delivered on all that promise all those years ago.

  • Comment posted by Skeeta88, today at 10:44

    This is an upgrade to Dubravka in my opinion.

    Now lets go get a striker. Giroud would be my preference in such a limited pool!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport