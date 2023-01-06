Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Stockport have signed Calum MacDonald on a new short-term contract

Calum MacDonald has signed a contract to stay at Stockport County for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old defender joined the Hatters on a three-month deal in October and has made 12 appearances.

MacDonald left Tranmere in the summer after making 88 appearances in two seasons at Prenton Park.

The Derby youth product will reinforce Stockport's push towards the League Two play-offs after a run of eight wins in their past 12 games.