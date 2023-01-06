Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Joe White is Exeter's first signing in the January transfer window

Exeter City have signed Newcastle United midfielder Joe White on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is reunited with Exeter boss Gary Caldwell, who coached White when he worked with the Magpies' under-23s side in 2021.

He has yet to play a first-team game for Newcastle but did play 16 times for Hartlepool United during a loan spell in the second half of last season.

However, White did play in a friendly against Saudi side Al Hilal last month.

"Joe is someone I got to know when I was at Newcastle United U23s for a short period of time," Caldwell told the Exeter City website. external-link

"Straight away I noticed he was a player of real quality, he stood out and he has wonderful dribbling skills and a wonderful left foot.

"Since then he has been on loan at Hartlepool United and has gained important first-team experience. He's now at an age and time in his career where he is really ready to impact a first team and he will be great competition for the midfield and attacking midfielders in the squad."

