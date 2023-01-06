Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Brandon Fleming has made a total of 44 appearances for Hull since making his first-team debut in August 2017

League One club Oxford United have signed Hull City left-back Brandon Fleming on loan until the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has featured four times for the Tigers this season, with his most recent outing coming in November.

Fleming is eligible to make his debut for the U's in their FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal at the Kassam Stadium on Monday.

"I'm happy to be here and I'm really excited," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"I like to get forward and would say I've good delivery with my left foot."

Fleming had a spell at fellow League One side Bolton in early 2020, featuring 10 times before the Covid-19 pandemic halted the season.

He becomes Oxford's second signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Stephan Negru from Shelbourne.

