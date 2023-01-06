Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Victoria Pelova was a part of the Netherlands team at the 2022 Euros

Arsenal have signed Netherlands midfielder Victoria Pelova from Ajax on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has made 66 appearances and scored 11 goals for Ajax since joining in 2019.

Pelova has won 31 caps and was part of the 2019 World Cup squad who reached the final, losing 2-0 to the USA.

"I've always admired this club and dreamt of following in the footsteps of some of the great Dutch players who have worn the shirt," Pelova said.

The length of the deal has not been disclosed.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall added: "I think she's one of the most exciting young players in the game and she will bring added dynamism and energy to our midfield."