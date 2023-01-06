Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Sam Pearson had a loan spell at Yeovil in the first half of this season

League Two club AFC Wimbledon have signed Bristol City forward Sam Pearson on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is still awaiting his first goal for the Robins, having made a total of five senior appearances since his debut in March 2021.

He had a short-term stint with Yeovil Town earlier in the campaign, scoring two goals in 11 National League games.

Pearson has previously had loan spells with Bath City, Weymouth and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

He becomes the Dons' first signing of the January transfer window.

