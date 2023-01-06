Close menu

Premier League, EFL and FA chiefs hold 'positive' talks over game's future

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments121

We can't solve all the problems by playing more games - Klopp

Senior figures from the three main football bodies in England have held what have been described as "positive, open and constructive" discussions about the future of the game.

For the first time, the respective chairs and chief executives of the Premier League, Football Association and Football League met on Friday.

The fixture calendar and an independent regulator were discussed.

Schedules will be squeezed further by the Champions League expansion in 2024.

Although there will not be such high-level representation at all future discussions, which are set to continue as a matter of urgency, they will return reasonably frequently, in a process that is set to take weeks or months to reach a definitive outcome.

The future of the EFL Cup, FA Cup replays and the Community Shield are all part of the discussions.

With the government expected to present its White Paper - a formal plan setting out its proposals - for football regulation in the early weeks of this year, focus will be on the Premier League and the amount of money it is willing to distribute to the wider game.

The EFL has been looking for £300m but it is understood the Premier League is reluctant to meet such a figure.

However, the haggling over that issue is brought into sharp focus by the knowledge that Uefa's European competitions will change markedly from the 2024-25 campaign, when the Champions League group stage will be scrapped in favour of a 'Swiss style' competition, in which each of the 36 qualifiers play eight games against different opponents.

Those eight games will be played over 10 match-weeks. In addition, there will be one match-week of 'calendar exclusivity' for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

If this system, announced by Uefa on 10 May 2022, is not changed, it will mean 12 midweeks being used for the 'initial stage' rather than the six pre-Christmas midweeks at present.

There is no space in the English calendar to accommodate this. In general, during campaigns unaffected by a winter World Cup, there are only two midweeks - in August - that are not used for Europe, EFL Cup or Premier League games.

'Spare' midweeks after Christmas are for FA Cup replays, EFL Cup ties and matches postponed because of weekend clashes with the EFL Cup final and FA Cup semi-finals.

Although the suggestion of scrapping the EFL Cup and FA Cup replays and moving the Community Shield to a mid-season slot has been raised, there is no unanimity amongst Premier League clubs on this.

While clubs who routinely qualify for Europe need to create gaps in their playing schedule, for those who do not, cup ties are an important revenue generator.

Comments

Join the conversation

122 comments

  • Comment posted by LockStockBringo, today at 19:39

    Long story short... The PL will get what it wants, the FA will get the cash it wants and the EFL will settle for the crumbs. Almost all of it will be to the detriment of the game and against the wishes of most fans who care about it and its traditions.

    • Reply posted by Lee Van Cleef, today at 19:59

      Lee Van Cleef replied:
      Bingo!! This is just six, maybe eight clubs in the PL trying to destroy our traditions even more just so they can make more dough. All of us old enough to remember how good both cups were are just about to see yet more traditions and history banished...just because Six (already mega rich) clubs out of ninety two want more money.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox74, today at 20:02

    Let’s not have any cup replays buts let’s all tour to the other side of the world to make some money and sell some shirts.

    • Reply posted by Stu, today at 20:49

      Stu replied:
      And meanwhile let's remember 'ordinary football fans' i.e. me, will just have to suck it up while my club has gone to the wall.

      Thanks Jurgen

  • Comment posted by Finbar, today at 19:39

    Why should 92 clubs, many struggling to maintain theirvplace in their community suffer to accomodate the wealthy PL clubs, particularly those who dominate through revenues from European competition?
    It's the English game. If they want to prioritise European games then they need to accept they may miss out on domestic glory.

    • Reply posted by magicmira, today at 20:04

      magicmira replied:
      Agree with this, if european competition means some top clubs choose not too or aren't able to fulfil domestic cup competitions then so be it, carry on without them. The top clubs will have had major input in deciding the new layout of european competitions anyway

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 20:02

    How many ‘dead rubber’ games between say Chelsea v Porto or worse Club Brugge vs Napoli will there be in this new format?

    4 team groups work by keeping the excitement mostly alive until the last or at least penultimate Champions League game week.

    I think the new format will shoot themselves in the foot but hey who cares as long as they make more ££££££.

  • Comment posted by 76-4again, today at 19:35

    Could we all just agree that whatever Jurgen Klopp wants we do the opposite? Surely that's easiest and most fun.

    • Reply posted by Banjo K, today at 20:35

      Banjo K replied:
      Jurgen has nice teeth that you can see from Mars. You have to give him that.

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 19:54

    What the 3 English bodies need to do is say to Uefa you can have 8 midweeks for your 2 extra matched but not 12. Simple as that plus make alot of noise about flights & Climate get all the Climate groups politicians in side & Uefa will fold & have accept 8 weeks. We have been having League cup wkds for years in England.
    Play the Climate Card it's stops anything to do with travel.

  • Comment posted by Meldrews Neighbour, today at 19:45

    Just remember their first priority is to raid your bank account. That is why I go no longer.

  • Comment posted by Chris C, today at 20:10

    Football is being run for a few rich clubs to get richer. So let's abandon a cup that gives the lower league clubs the opportunity of a plum tie and a big pay day to allow so 4 already rich teams can play a foreign rich team live on a TV channel only a few subscribe to.

    • Reply posted by Lee Churm, today at 20:12

      Lee Churm replied:
      Exactly

  • Comment posted by Kitson, today at 20:09

    The only reformatting I’d agree on is the FA cup winner should qualify for the Champions league and Europa League place given to the league cup winners.

    Anything else is hogging the funds.

    • Reply posted by U20991173, today at 20:51

      U20991173 replied:
      given that the fa cup winner will usually be in the top 4 i doubt it matters. on the rare ocasion that it isnt, some comedy team will get into the cl and go out after 1 round and then cost england qualification points.

  • Comment posted by thenamesbond, today at 19:47

    Any payment to the EFL should be split more equally than the current arrangement, which creates a huge gap between the Championship and League One. A fairer calculation for 'parachute payments' would help too.

  • Comment posted by Lee Churm, today at 20:12

    Top clubs should use their squad then! If you win more cup games it's inevitable you play more cup games. You can't then complain you're playing too many games. It's managers not rotating their squads effectively or moaning that winning isn't being made easier for them

  • Comment posted by Lawrence, today at 19:46

    Three organisations meet to decide how much more the Premier league can take from the sport and how much the payoff is going to be for the nuisance clubs left behind. The pl clubs have taken the youngsters, moved their scouting onto everybody's doorsteps and now they are lining up to finish the job.

  • Comment posted by grumpoldman56, today at 19:36

    Premier League elite don't want EFL Cup so they play 2nd string teams. FA Cup is also secondary so they will vote to end replays. PL and Europe are their priorities and don't think the European League idea is dead yet. The new CL format with more teams and more games is just UEFA trying to maintain it's monopoly. Money talks and always will.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:33

    Seems like a case of the have's v the have nots.

    • Reply posted by middx bee, today at 19:39

      middx bee replied:
      Nothing new there then!

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 19:54

    Shouldn’t they have held the meeting in USA or the Middle East as that’s who owns the top flight clubs? And what happened to that government review?

  • Comment posted by gubby allen, today at 20:33

    Continually staggers me how there was all of the uproar about the European Super League whilst these changes to the Champions League are an endless and gradual move to the near same thing, just over longer. Yet nobody seems bothered.

    • Reply posted by TGC, today at 20:36

      TGC replied:
      Good point

  • Comment posted by Tigger, today at 19:59

    If the PL teams don’t want the League or FA cup fixtures then they could play 2nd, 3rd & youth players in them all the way through the tournament.
    Instead they remain hypocritical by putting the 1st team out from Qtr-finals onwards (glory seekers) and proceed to moan about fixture congestion.

    • Reply posted by RaggedTrouseredPhil, today at 20:33

      RaggedTrouseredPhil replied:
      I came here to say this, or something similar. For as long as

  • Comment posted by TheRovers, today at 20:25

    The one thing that seems common in sport the world over is incompetent and corrupt governance bodies.

    The vast wealth that there's been in English football the last 30 years and yet the amateur game is plagued by rubbish pitches, rubbish changing rooms, refs getting abused.

    Because the governing bodies rarely do anything of worth to sort out the big issues, they just spend it on themselves.

  • Comment posted by Strength in numbers, today at 19:49

    Scrap the league cup for the top tier and force EUFA to stop these silly little "add on tournaments" like the conference league! I also hate "International breaks. Play these games in the off season.

    • Reply posted by me, today at 20:49

      me replied:
      or do what Rugby does, during in 2 international windows, Autumn and 6 nations, mostly it's cup games, though they have moved some of them to mid week. By the time of the 6N there are league matches. Maybe you'll see more English qualifed players then

  • Comment posted by RLJ274X, today at 20:34

    Can we stop calling Football 'Sport' and start calling it what it really is 'Potentially Exciting Business'.
    Sport used to be about have the same number of players, playing by the same rules, regardless of what part of town or country they came from. Sport was the great leveller.
    This concept is dead and buried and if you need further proof look at the type of people who invest in football clubs!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport