Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

George Thomson has scored 38 goals in 196 appearances for Harrogate

Long-serving Harrogate Town midfielder George Thomson has signed a new two-year contract with the League Two club.

The 30-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances for the Sulphurites since joining in 2017 and has helped guide them from the sixth tier into the English Football League.

Thomson's extension will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Harrogate are 19th in League Two, seven points above the drop zone.

Thomson's deal comes 24 hours after the club agreed terms with defender Toby Sims on a six-month contract.