Dele Alli has played nine times for Besiktas, scoring two goals

Turkish Super Lig club Besiktas are exploring the possibility of cancelling Dele Alli's contract five months into his season-long loan from Everton.

The midfielder, 26, has struggled to rediscover his form in Turkey, playing just nine games and scoring two goals.

Alli agreed a guaranteed £1.94m for the loan plus a maximum of £8,400 per game.

BBC Sport understands a major stumbling block is paying off the £1.14m remaining on the deal.

However, there is no recall option in the loan deal so if Besiktas want to terminate early, they would be liable for the entire loan fee and the remainder of Alli's wages for the season.

Alli played 11 times for Everton after joining from Tottenham last February but has failed to produce his best form and earned the last of his 37 England caps in 2017.

Last month, he was loudly jeered external-link by Besiktas supporters when he was substituted after 30 minutes at 2-0 down in a cup tie against second-tier side Sanliurfaspor, as the Istanbul side hit back to win 4-2.

In November, boss Senol Gunes singled out Alli and has not been impressed by the Englishman saying he was performing "below expectations" external-link having substituted him at half-time in the 5-2 victory over Umraniyespor.

Alli has not featured in the league since, but with injuries in midfield he could get the chance to start on Saturday against Kasimpasa.

Besiktas lie sixth in the table, 10 points adrift of leaders and bitter rivals Galatasaray.